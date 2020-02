PENA, Maria M.

PENA - Maria M. Of Buffalo, NY, January 31, 2020, at age 76, dearest mother of Maria Baez, Marisol Baez, Carmen Baez, Janessa Mercedes and Arturo Baez; also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Services private. "Estudia, Lucha Y Trabaja". Condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com