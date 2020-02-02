PASTWICK, Eugene L.

PASTWICK - Eugene L. January 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Eileen (nee Rimer); dear father of Michael (Geri Garrard) and Michele (John) Johnson; loving grandfather of Kimberly (Emerson) Manning, Derek (Darla), Camille, Ruby and Nina Johnson; predeceased by a brother and a sister. Visitation Wednesday 2-6 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.), where a funeral service will follow at 6 PM. Gene worked for Ryerson for over 45 years. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com