Paladino urges Buffalo housing agency to demolish vacant Perry row houses

Developer Carl P. Paladino is renewing his push for the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority to demolish the vacant and dilapidated Commodore Perry row houses.

"It should be demolished," Paladino told the BMHA board of commissioners during the agency's monthly meeting Jan. 30. "Something should be done to raise the money to take it down and at least green it over, at least make it a park. Make it something other than an attractive nuisance."

Paladino also repeated his past suggestion that the BMHA seek out private developers – like himself – to redevelop a stretch of property off Perry Street and South Park Avenue now hosting dozens of empty Perry row houses, some of which have been vacant for decades.

The vacant units create crime and other problems for people nearby, and also discourage further development in the Old First Ward, Paladino said.

BMHA officials, as per their policy, did not respond to Paladino during the meeting, but promised him a written response.

BMHA Executive Director Gillian Brown later told The Buffalo News the housing authority has no current plans for the vacant Perry units, but is seeking an appraisal as an initial step in deciding what direction to go with the vacant buildings.

Brown also said the BMHA will soon be asking the development community to offer its ideas for working with the housing authority to fix up public housing complexes throughout Buffalo, including the vacant Perry row houses.

"We would like to work with different developers on different plans," he said.

The BMHA considers the vacant Perry units a priority, but the project doesn't have the urgency of developments that are occupied, and in need of immediate renovation and repairs, according to Brown.

"Perry is, of course, a priority, but we have to prioritize occupied developments that need work before vacant units that need demolition," Brown said.

Brown has previously highlighted Shaffer Village off Ontario Street as the next complex likely to get a major overhaul. The BMHA is also talking about applying for state funds to modernize Marine Drive apartments on the city's waterfront.

But Brown said the BMHA is looking to develop an authority-wide plan for its developments, many of which need major investments.

The housing authority is also looking for different funding options, which could include partnering with private developers, he said.