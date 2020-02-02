ORAZI, Ignatia "Nettie" (Sardina)

Orazi -Ignatia "Nettie"

(nee Sardina)

Of Buffalo entered into rest on January 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence L. Orazi; devoted mother of Lawrence (Karen) Orazi, Richard (Kelly) Orazi and the late Debra Orazi; cherished grandmother of Ryan (Sheena) Orazi, Lauren Orazi, Alexandria Orazi and Jason (Tammy) Dolphin; adored great-grandmother of Laurence; dear sister of the late Gracie, Rosie, Tony, Iggy, Josephine and Mary; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Church, 85 Dakota St., Buffalo on Tuesday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com