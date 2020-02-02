OLANDT, Heino H. "Hank"

January 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Carole (nee Hill) Olandt. Loving father of Susan (Peter) Manning and the late Timothy Olandt Sr. Father-in-law of Blondie Olandt. Cherished grandfather of Timothy Olandt Jr., Dana (Joseph) Jacobs, Kris Manning and Lindsay Manning. Dear brother of the late Kristin Knipler, Karen (Dennis) Yakam and Eric Olandt. Brother-in-law of John Knipler and Barbara Olandt. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14223) Saturday, February 8th at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Hank's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY or St. John the Baptist Church. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com