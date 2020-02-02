NYSHTA, Ermgard L.

NYSHTA - Ermgard L. Passed away January 31, 2020, in Absolut of Gasport. Born November 20, 1926 in Buffalo, she was the daughter of Rudolph and Louise (Guntz) Schleifer. Erma was a Licensed Practical Nurse and enjoyed working at Millard Fillmore Gates Circle in Buffalo for 25 years. Jim and Erma retired to Lakeland, FL in 1980, together they enjoyed traveling and making many new friends. She returned to Western New York 7 years ago, to be closer to her family. She was predeceased by her husband James Nyshta in 2002. Erma, is survived by her daughter Judy (David) Larson; grandson George Joustra, II; sister-in-law Nancy Wachowiak; aunt of Barbara, David (Daphne) and the late Michael. Besides her husband, she was also predeceased by her son James G. Nyshta Jr. and siblings Rudolph Schleifer, Selma Sobczak and Hilda Barr. Erma was the last Matriarch of the Schleifer family, leaving behind Paul, Carol, Monique, Twilight, Douglas, Hilde and the late Louise and Darlene and their families. Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Thursday, February 6th, 3-7 PM at PRUDDEN & KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to any SPCA, would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.pruddenandkandt.com