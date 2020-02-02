Niagara County seeks Purple Heart recipients for August ceremony

Niagara County is looking for more Purple Heart recipients to add to its steel-covered book of honor this summer.

The book – unveiled at a ceremony in North Tonawanda last summer – lists 278 past and present county residents who were injured in military service.

“We are already aware of some additional Purple Heart veterans who were not included last year and we want to do all we can to ensure every single one is recognized in our Book of Honor," County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski said.

Another Purple Heart ceremony will be held Aug. 7 at Raymond Klimek Veterans Park in North Tonawanda.

Jastrzemski said a short application is required, which is available at niagaracounty.com/Departments/County-Clerk. Those with questions can call the Clerk’s Office at 439-7022 or the Veterans Service Agency at 438-4090.