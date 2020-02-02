MURPHY, Janet M. (Murray)

Beloved wife of the late Daniel W. Murphy, Sr; loving mother of Theresa (Russell) Bornholdt, Sharon, Daniel, Jr., (Barbara Bellanti), Thomas (Donna), John (Mary Teresa), Patrick (Bridget) Murphy, Maureen (Kevin) Matthew and the late Kathleen Mayfield; adoring grandmother of Michael (Barbara), Anne (Stephen Townsend), Katherine Bornholdt, Elizabeth (Michael) Schultz, Thomas Bornholdt, George (Michele) Mayfield, Kathleen (Ron) Vinovrski, Daniel (Karen), Patrick (Rachel), Andrew (Anna) Mayfield, Jean (Nicholas) Berry, Colleen Mayfield, Eileen (Michael) Sia, Lauren (Wouter) Schipper, Daniel III (Megan), James (Gwen) and Sean Murphy, Joshua Mulder, Julia, Abby, Megan, Maggie and Connor Murphy, Stephen, David and Emily Matthew; devoted great-grandmother of 23; dearest Sister of Arlene (late Earl) McFeely, Kathleen (late Jerry) Milligan, late Mary (Bill) McFeely, late Jack (June) Murray and late Betty Masterson; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends today from 2-4 PM and 7-9 pm, at the Lester H. Wedekindt INC. funeral home, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, 10:00 am at St. Paul's Church, Kenmore, NY (please assemble at Church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy or Nicaragua Mission.