McHALE - Joseph P.

January 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Carmine (nee Demizio); dear father of Christopher (Katherine), Kathleen (Daniel) Brown, Kevin (Susan), Shannon (Gary) Sosnowski; loving grandfather of Colleen, Patrick, Mary, Ryan and Daniel McHale, Andrew, Sean, Kristen and Kelly Brown, Kyle, Samantha and Caitlyn Sosnowski and five great-grandchildren; brother of Miriam (late Lawrence) Hilferty and the late Raymond (Regina); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joe was an English teacher at Cheektowaga Central for over 30 years. Visitation Friday, February 7th, 4 - 8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, Union Rd. at Genesee, Saturday, February 8th, 11:30 AM. Please assemble at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for Parkinson's research. Condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com