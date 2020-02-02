McCREARY, Mary M.

McCREARY - Mary M. January 18, 2020, age 78. Daughter of Nathan Dennis and Betty Ann Sledge. Survived by sister Tammy; brothers Michael, Joseph, Eugene and loving husband Gerald McLaughlin. Mary enjoyed her good friends and family, loved different cuisine and cherished her companion Gabby the dog. Mary was afaithful believer in the Lord. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Memorial Services for Mary on February 6 at 1 PM, located at 1570 Niagara Falls Blvd. at the First Trinity Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mary to First Trinity Lutheran Church.