MASKULINSKI, Esther T. (Wieczorek)

Age 96, of Huntington Beach, CA, formerly of West Seneca, NY, January 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard P. Maskulinski; dearest mother of Christine (Harold) Greene-Glosson and Richard (late Wilda "Willie") Maskulinski; grandmother of Kevin and Brian Greene; also survived by great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family present Thursday, 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where prayers will be said Friday morning at 8:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from St. John Vianney Church at 9 AM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appreciated. Online condolences at www.hoyfuneralhome.com