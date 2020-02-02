MARS, Margaret A. (Poulsen)

Of Eden, NY. Entered into eternal rest January 27, 2020 at age 86. Loving mother of Barbara Bishop and Kris (late Michael) Woltz; grandmother of Cody and Allison Woltz and the late Michael Bishop; sister of Carol Durr, Barbara Bizub, David Poulsen, Nancy Lampman and the late Alex Poulsen; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Addison Funeral Home, Inc.