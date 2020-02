MANN, Marilyn C. (Welch)

MANN - Marilyn C. (nee Welch)

January 31, 2020, of East Aurora, NY. Beloved wife of Richard G. Mann; dear mother of Kenneth (Tammy) Mann, Steven Mann and James Mann; sister of Raymond Welch; grandmother of Derek and Morgan Mann. No prior visitation. Donations may be made to a college scholarship of your choice. Arrangements by BUFFALO NIAGARA CREMATION SERVICE 855-1411.