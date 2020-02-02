LUBY, Deana L.

LUBY - Deana L. On her birthday. January 23, 2020, at 1:11, of Cheektowaga. Dearest daughter of Diane (late Thomas) Luby; fond niece of Kathy Summers; special cousin to Heather (Summers) Lawrence; lifelong best friend of Marie Ettipio; cherished aunt to the late Vanessa Summers; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family present Friday, February 7, from 4-7 PM at the Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east Union Rd.), West Seneca, where a prayer service will be held at 7 PM that evening. Friends invited.