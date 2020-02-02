LITFIN, Barbara A.

LITFIN - Barbara A. Of Akron, NY, passed away January 15, 2020 at age 86. Predeceased by husbands, Kenneth Litfin and George Watson and son, Bruce Litfin. Survived by sons, Kenneth (Carol) Litfin of Clarence Center and Gary (Susan) Litfin of Cheektowaga; daughter, Suzzane (Joseph) Corona of Batavia; grandchildren, Michael Litfin, David Litfin, Jill Jarocki, Jesse Litfin, Josh Perry, Ethan Perry and Matthew Perry; great-grandchildren, Mila, Lola and Zachary. She was the former owner of Barbara Ann's Bridal Salon in Akron. Visitation Saturday, February 8 from 10 AM - 12 PM at the J. LEONARD McANDREW FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 32 John St., Akron, where a memorial service will commence at 12 PM.