LINDBECK, Irving O.

LINDBECK - Irving O. Of Marilla, NY, January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Kim Lindbeck and the late Karen Lindbeck; dearest father of Anne (Garrett) Fisher and Erik Lindbeck; brother of Roselyn (late John) Peplinski. Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels, Inc., 668-5666. Condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com