LEWIS, James F.

LEWIS - James F. Of Greenville, SC and formerly of East Aurora, NY, passed away January 26, 2020 surrounded by family. Son of the late James and Dolores (nee Arnst) Lewis; dear brother of Michael (Toni) Lewis, Candace (Michael) Stedem and Laurie (Charles) Meyer; also survived by several nieces, nephews and his dog "Layla". Mr. Lewis was retired from the Ford Stamping Plant, Hamburg, NY, and was an avid Yankee's fan. A Celebration of Life will be held at T.I. Park, Thousand Islands, NY, in the summer of 2020 at a date and time to be announced later. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com