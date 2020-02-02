LASHER, James E.

LASHER - James E. Age 77 of Girard, PA, died Tuesday January 28, 2020 at St. Vincent Health Center following a brief illness. He was born August 6, 1942 in Rahway, NJ, son of the late Edward Lasher and the late Norma (Eaton) Lasher Herman and stepson of his beloved Pop, Fred Herman. Jim enlisted in the U.S Navy following his 1960 graduation from Lackawanna High School in Western New York. His service continued until retirement with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer in 1990. He served on 11 ships including the aircraft carrier USS Wasp when it was tasked with recovering Gemini astronauts in the 1960's. His last deployment was as Ordinance Division Officer aboard the USS Suribachi. His military awards included the Navy Achievement Medal. the Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze star, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, (CUBA), the Combat Action Ribbon, the Sea Service Ribbon, and the Good Conduct Medal with two bronze stars. Following his retirement from the Navy, he and his family settled in Girard. He retired from Erie Coke in 2004. Jim was a member of Fairview American Legion Post #742 where he was active as Commander, Chaplain, Adjutant, Judge Advocate and President. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death in 2004 by Paula, his wife of 25 years, and by wife Diane in 2014. He is survived by his loving companion Maggie Stiegler, sister Kathy Herman of Alden, NY, sons James F. Lasher and Michael F Lasher (Carol). He was a loving Dad to Paula's youngest children Kellee Heidt (Scott) and Kasey Briggs from the time he joined Paula's family when they were still young children. Jim is also survived by many grandchildren. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday February 8, 2020 at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard at 11 a.m. followed by military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Families of the Wounded Inc., PO Box 5327, Midlothian , VA. 23113, or to the Wounded Warrior Foundation, 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com