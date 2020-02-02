LARIVEY, Donna (Kosowski)

Of Blasdell, NY, January 28, 2020. Beloved mother of Lynn Larivey, David Larivey, Tammy Larivey, and Timothy Larivey; loving grammie of Timothy Jr. and Blake Larivey; dear sister of Michael, David, Glen, Barry, and Hank Kosowski; also survived by many loving relatives and many dear friends. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 2-4 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a Prayer Service will be held at 4 PM. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com.