KUERZDORFER - Willard A. January 27, 2020, age 80. Beloved husband of the late Patricia (nee Harding) Kuerzdorfer; step-father of John (Peggy) Becker, Barbara (Timothy) Minneci and Scott (late Gina) Becker; dear grandfather of Jason (Theresa), Adam, Chelsey (Nick), Alexandra, Joni (Dimitrios), John, Jr. and the late Brittni; great-grandfather of Andy, James, Dean, Ruby, Brinn and Dimitrios; brother of Kathleen (late Walter) Sturmer and the late Donald Kuerzdorfer; uncle of several nieces and nephews. No prior visitations. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com