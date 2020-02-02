KRUPP, Marcia A. (Durr)

KRUPP - Marcia A. (nee Durr)

Of Snyder, entered into rest January 28, 2020. Beloved wife of 50 years to William E. Krupp; devoted stepmother of Robert (Kate) Krupp and the late Bruce (Connie) Krupp; cherished grandmother of Harland and Emma; loving daughter of the late Chester and Virginia Durr; dear sister of Bryan (Janice) Durr; also survived by several nieces, nephews, and her beloved canine pal, Mylie. No prior visitation. Private service. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com