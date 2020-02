KOLATSCHKO, David M.

KOLATSCHKO - David M. Of Blasdell, NY, January 31, 2020. Son of Michael and Marilyn (nee Baich) Kolatschko; brother of Paul (Sasha) and the late Michael; survived by a large family. Private services were held at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY. David graciously made a final gift to Connect Life (UNYTS).