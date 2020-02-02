KALEJTA, Dorothy P. (Kaczmarek)

January 31, 2020. Beloved wife of late Richard Sr.; devoted mother of Kim (Frank) White, Kelly (Brian) Vona and Richard (Dawn) Kalejta; loving "nanie" of Brittani (Josh) Timm, Kyle (Claire) and Brandon Wittmeyer, Melanie, Mollie and Sam Vona; fond great-grandmother of Aria, Cal and Gentry; also survived by sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Monday only from 4-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). A private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com