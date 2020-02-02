Joan A. Pax, 79, nursing supervisor at ECMC

June 17, 1940 – Jan. 24, 2020

Joan A. Pax, of Grand Island, a retired nursing supervisor at Erie County Medical Center, died Jan. 24 in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga, after a long battle with breast cancer. She was 79.

Born in Buffalo, the former Joan Ann Hughes was a graduate of West Seneca High School.

The mother of four, she was an administrative assistant at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church on Grand Island from 1977 to 1986, the year she completed studies at Trocaire College and became a registered nurse. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing from D’Youville College, graduating magna cum laude in 1996.

Mrs. Pax began working at ECMC in 1986 and served in the Long-Term Skilled Nursing Unit and as a nursing supervisor, retiring in 2006. She was honored as a Nurse of the Month.

She was a member of the Zonta Club, was active in the Niagara Frontier Travel Professionals and was a volunteer for the American Red Cross.

Devoted to her church and family and proud of her Irish heritage, she traveled extensively.

Survivors include three sons, James W., Jeffrey H. and Jason P.; a daughter, Jacqueline Ann Valente; and nine grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, in St. Stephen’s Church, 2100 Baseline Road, Grand Island.