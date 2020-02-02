JACOBS, Valerie J.

JACOBS - Valerie J. Of Buffalo, NY. Entered into rest January 29, 2020. Devoted mother of Gabrielle Miranda, Jasmine Diaz and David Jacobs; loving daughter of Joseph M. Irene and Penny Jacobs; dear sister of Gilbert (Ginger) Jacobs, Selina Irene, Alecsay Irene and the late Melisa Irene. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave. at Summer, on Monday from 2-9 PM, where the Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Interment Joe Cemetery.