INCARDONA, Salvatore J. "Sam"

INCARDONA - Salvatore J. "Sam"

January 31, 2020, Sam is survived by his wife, Barbara (Moore) Incardona of 61 years; children, Timothy Incardona, late Jeffrey Incardona and Christine (Todd) Fragale; siblings, Mary Lou Incardona and Cosimo (late Louise) Incardona; grandchildren, Jasmin, Samantha (Shawn) Mangan, Brianne, Jeffrey, Murphy, Josh Incardona, Delaney and Colin Fragale; as well as four great-grandchildren. Family and friends may call Friday, February 7th, 9:30-10:30 AM at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 168 Chestnut St., Lockport, where a Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10:30 AM. Online condolences may be offered at www.pruddenandkandt.com