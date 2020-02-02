HYNES, Timothy J.

HYNES - Timothy J. January 31, 2020, age 78, beloved son of the late John J. and Regina (nee Murphy) Hynes; caring brother of Jean Hynes, Ellen (Robert) McAndrew and the late Mary Jane Hynes, Daniel R. Hynes; William (Barbara), Hynes, Marilyn (Eugene) Plewa, and John J. "Jack Hynes, Jr. dear brother-in-law of Cheryl M. Hynes; boyfriend of the late Sharon "Kitty" O'Laughlin and family; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 6-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. (near Sheridan Dr.), where Funeral Services will be held Thursday morning at 11 AM. Entombment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery Tonawanda, NY. Family and friends invited Condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com