HUTCHINSON, William F.

HUTCHINSON - William F. January 26, 2020, beloved husband of the late Diane (nee Goralski); dearest father of Michael (Kathleen); adoring grandfather of Lily; dear brother of Diane (Raymond) Kerner, the late Richard (Theresa) Hutchinson and the late Suzanne (late Frank) Salcedo; brother-in-law of Patricia (Clarence "Buz") Swyers and Donald Goralski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bill was a Civil Engineer with the New York State Department of Transportation for 47 years, an avid collector and historian, and a devoted family man. Memorial Service to be announced. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences at www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com