HUNT, George Edward

HUNT - George Edward Age 88 of South Wales, NY. Born in Wilkes Barre, PA to the late Reverend Cressey and Julia (Robertson) Hunt. He served on the USS Hunt (true story) during the Korean War. Attended SUNY Oswego for Industrial Arts. He married Ruthie (Campbell) on August 12, 1958. He was the Holland Central School Shop teacher for 38 years. He inspired those that came through the shop doors. Sitting by his overhead projector, drawing out diagrams, Mr. Hunt was an artist in the classroom. Countless students returned to thank Mr. Hunt for his unwavering support. He reveled in his family. Judy and Scott were his shadows. He gave them an incredible childhood with the land, building the house, sledding hills and a Tarzan tower for the pond. Mr. Hunt's second act was his grandchildren. James (Andrea), Jordan and Julia were his smile. He was their best friend. Investing in his grandchildren's lives and creativity is his legacy. His "Celebration of Life" is on February 8, 2020 at Orchard Park Wesleyan Church at 7295 Ellicott Road, Orchard Park, NY. Visitation is from 3-5 pm at the church, with the service at 5:30. It will be followed by a reception at the same location. The family treasures "George stories". Please share your stories about Mr. Hunt at GeorgeStories@gmail.com