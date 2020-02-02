HOWARD, Leo E.

HOWARD - Leo E. Age 84, of the City of Tonawanda, January 27, 2020. Loving husband of Sue (Graham) Howard; father of Karen (Mike Mather) and David (Karen); cherished grandfather of Christiana, Jason, and Allison. Leo was a graduate of Lafayette High School and an Army Airborne Veteran stationed in Korea. He graduated from Erie County Tech with a degree in Civil Engineering and worked for J.W. Cowper and Ciminelli Construction Companies. He will be remembered by many for always having a big smile and a big heart. Leo loved helping people; everyone was a friend. He made an anatomical gift donation to UB School of Medicine. Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or service.