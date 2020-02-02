HOLLENDURSKY, Mark R.

HOLLENDURSKY - Mark R. Of Hamburg, formerly from Colden, entered into rest January 21, 2020. Devoted father of Amber Hollendursky and Ashley (Kevin) Pearce; cherished grandfather of Lillian, Ivy, Holly, and Kalani; loving son of Barbara A. Constable and the late Richard Hollendursky; dear brother of Andrew Hollendursky; former husband and longtime friend of Mary Kowalik and his good buddy Charles Flessel, Jr "CJ". No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share your condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com