HOGAN - Kevin B. Of Hamburg, NY, January 27, 2020. Dearest father of Mark K. Hogan (Heather Miller) and David P. Hogan; grandfather of Annora; son of the late Henry F. and Marjorie B. (Warriner) Hogan; brother of Henry (Roselinde) Hogan, Sara Hogan, Janice Hogan, Jeanne (John) Chilcott and Barry (Elizabeth) Hogan; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 66 E. Main Street, Hamburg, NY, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to: The Sierra Club or Catholic Charities of Buffalo. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your online condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com.