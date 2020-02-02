Share this article

High school scores & schedules (Feb. 3)

Published

Boys basketball

Today’s games

Yale Cup Division II

Riverside at Bennett, 7 p.m.

Monsignor Martin

St. Francis at Cardinal O’Hara, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC I

Jamestown at Frontier, 7 p.m.

ECIC II

Sweet Home at Wmsv. East, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC III

Lake Shore at Iroquois, 6:30 p.m.

Niagara-Orleans

Wilson at Akron, 6:30 p.m.

CCAA East I

Silver Creek at Falconer, 7:30 p.m.

Randolph at Gowanda, 7:30 p.m.

Salamanca at Portville, 7:30 p.m.

CCAA East II

North Collins at Forestville, 7:30 p.m.

Pine Valley at Franklinville, 7:30 p.m.

Cattaraugus/LV at Ellicottville, 7:30 p.m.

CCAA West I

Southwestern at Chaut. Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Fredonia at Dunkirk, 7:30 p.m.

Allegany-Limestone at Olean, 7:30 p.m.

CCAA West II

Brocton at Cassadaga Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Frewsburg at Clymer, 7:30 p.m.

Westfield at Maple Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Sherman at Panama, 7:30 p.m.

IAC

West Seneca Christian at Gow, 6 p.m.

Stanley G. Falk at Chrstn. Cent., 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Buffalo Science at Hutch-Tech, 6 p.m.

WNY Maritime at Tapestry, 6 p.m.

V-Holley at Barker, 6:30 p.m.

N. Tonawanda at Tonawanda, 6:30 p.m.

Cheektowaga at Wmsv. North, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Today’s games

Canisius Cup

Olmsted at City Honors, 6 p.m.

Nonleague

Buffalo Sem. at North Collins, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo Science at Medina, 6 p.m.

Starpoint at North Tonawanda, 6:30 p.m.

Boys hockey

Sunday’s games

Nonleague

V-Batavia Notre Dame 4, Hamburg 3

WNY Club

White Division

City Honors/O’Hara 4, Olean 1

Red Division

Jamestown 4, St. Joe’s 3

Today’s games

WNY Federation

Depew vs. Lancaster

at Riverworks, 4:50 p.m.

North Tonawanda vs. Grand Island

at Hyde Park, 6:20 p.m.

Kenmore East vs. Frontier

at LECOM Harborcenter, 7:30 p.m.

West Seneca East vs. Lew-Port

at Dwyer Arena, 8:35 p.m.

Amherst vs. Williamsville South

at Northtown Center, 8:40 p.m.

Girls hockey

Today’s games

Section VI championship

at Cornerstone Arena

Kenmore/GI vs. Williamsville, 7 p.m.

