High school scores & schedules (Feb. 3)

Boys basketball
Today’s games
Yale Cup Division II
Riverside at Bennett, 7 p.m.
Monsignor Martin
St. Francis at Cardinal O’Hara, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC I
Jamestown at Frontier, 7 p.m.
ECIC II
Sweet Home at Wmsv. East, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC III
Lake Shore at Iroquois, 6:30 p.m.
Niagara-Orleans
Wilson at Akron, 6:30 p.m.
CCAA East I
Silver Creek at Falconer, 7:30 p.m.
Randolph at Gowanda, 7:30 p.m.
Salamanca at Portville, 7:30 p.m.
CCAA East II
North Collins at Forestville, 7:30 p.m.
Pine Valley at Franklinville, 7:30 p.m.
Cattaraugus/LV at Ellicottville, 7:30 p.m.
CCAA West I
Southwestern at Chaut. Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Fredonia at Dunkirk, 7:30 p.m.
Allegany-Limestone at Olean, 7:30 p.m.
CCAA West II
Brocton at Cassadaga Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Frewsburg at Clymer, 7:30 p.m.
Westfield at Maple Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Sherman at Panama, 7:30 p.m.
IAC
West Seneca Christian at Gow, 6 p.m.
Stanley G. Falk at Chrstn. Cent., 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Buffalo Science at Hutch-Tech, 6 p.m.
WNY Maritime at Tapestry, 6 p.m.
V-Holley at Barker, 6:30 p.m.
N. Tonawanda at Tonawanda, 6:30 p.m.
Cheektowaga at Wmsv. North, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Today’s games
Canisius Cup
Olmsted at City Honors, 6 p.m.
Nonleague
Buffalo Sem. at North Collins, 4:30 p.m.
Buffalo Science at Medina, 6 p.m.
Starpoint at North Tonawanda, 6:30 p.m.
Boys hockey
Sunday’s games
Nonleague
V-Batavia Notre Dame 4, Hamburg 3
WNY Club
White Division
City Honors/O’Hara 4, Olean 1
Red Division
Jamestown 4, St. Joe’s 3
Today’s games
WNY Federation
Depew vs. Lancaster
at Riverworks, 4:50 p.m.
North Tonawanda vs. Grand Island
at Hyde Park, 6:20 p.m.
Kenmore East vs. Frontier
at LECOM Harborcenter, 7:30 p.m.
West Seneca East vs. Lew-Port
at Dwyer Arena, 8:35 p.m.
Amherst vs. Williamsville South
at Northtown Center, 8:40 p.m.
Girls hockey
Today’s games
Section VI championship
at Cornerstone Arena
Kenmore/GI vs. Williamsville, 7 p.m.
