High School Extra: OP’s Leah Pasqualetti clears 14-3 in pole vault for NY record

Leah Pasqualetti of Orchard Park set a state high school record in the pole vault on Saturday, clearing 14 feet, 3 inches in the Section VI Groundhog Classic at Houghton College.

Pasqualetti, who cleared 14 feet in a meet last week in Rochester, erased the record of 14 feet by Mary Saxer of Lancaster in 2005.

In addition to her pole vault performance, Pasqualetti finished third in the 55 meters in 7.33 seconds.

Morgan Halt of Amherst and Natalia Surdej of Lancaster, Jayden Dubard of Cheektowaga, and Josh Peron of Frontier were double winners.

Halt won the 55 meters hurdles in 8.80 and the high jump at 5-1. Surdej won the weight throw (56-1.25) and shot put (39-7), Dubard won the boys shot put at 55.0.75 and weight throw at 64-1.75. Peron won the 600 in 1:20.84 and 300 in 34.83 seconds.

Peron also anchored the crack Frontier relay which won the 4x400 in 3:28.79. Brian Gleason, who ran the lead leg on the relay, won the 1,000 meters in 2:37.68. Connor O’Brien and Preston Bova were the other Frontier runners. The same four ran to a Section VI record in the 4x800 last week in Rochester with a time of 7:56.05.

The Groundhog Classic saw most of the top scholastic track and field athletes in Section VI participating. Next are the Section VI team indoor championships on Saturday in Kerr-Pegula Field House at Houghton College. The state indoor qualifiers will be at the same venue on Feb. 22.

The NYSPHSAA-Federation indoor championship meet will be March 5-7 at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island.

MVP Ryan leads Sharks to Frontier tourney title

MVP Siobhan Ryan scored 23 points in leading Sacred Heart over Lake Shore, 68-56, in the championship game of the Frontier Tournament. Ryan, who had 20 points in Friday night’s victory over Hamburg, had six rebounds, three assists and a steal.

She made all-tournament along with teammate Mariah Huss, a freshman. Huss had eight rebounds.

Morgan Giancaterino, a sophomore, had her first career double-double for the Sharks with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Sophie Snyder scored 24 points and Jaydn Jones 19 for Lake Shore.

The final was a rematch of last year’s Frontier championship game won by Lake Shore.

Sacred Heart is 12-4 overall. Lake Shore is 9-5.

Hamburg defeated cross-town rival Frontier, 45-29, in the third-place game behind 14 points by Maddy Harrison and 11 each by Hannah Kruszka and Clara Strack.

O’Hara adds to league lead with victory at St. Mary’s

Cardinal O’Hara (14-2, 8-0 league) increased its lead in Monsignor Martin girls basketball with a 65-51 win at St. Mary’s of Lancaster, handing he Lancers their second league loss.

Amelia Strong had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks, who opened a 33-24 halftime lead. Aaliyah Parker had 12 points for the winners, below her usual output, but she stood out with eight rebounds and her defensive play. Sophomore Jade Rutledge had five rebounds for the Hawks.

In their first meeting, St. Mary’s Shay Ciezki had 20 points. The Hawks limited her to 14 this time, including three 3-pointers.

Kline sisters lead Holland over Roy-Hart

Mya Kline scored 32 points and her sister Kaylin Kline added 20 as Holland’s undefeated girls basketball team rolled to an 81-43 nonleague triumph against Roy-Hart at Niagara County Community College in Sanborn. The third Kline sister, Kierra, an eighth-grader, had eight points in the victory. Sophomore Claire Pikett had 17 points for the Dutchwomen, who had won 13 straight.

Holland leads ECIC IV with an 8-0 record in division play. Next is a showdown at second-place Eden on Tuesday night.

Shelby Wolf had 14 points for Roy-Hart.

Two third-period goals give Canisius hockey win

Canisius defeated Lancaster, 3-1, in WNY Federation boys hockey. Jaden Riley of Canisius and Jonah Ahrens of the Legends scored in the second period. Ryan Lastinger’s goal with 13:05 left from an assist by Spencer DiLeo put the Crusaders in front for good. DiLeo also assisted on the final Canisius goal by Alex Setteducati with 2:58 left after Canisius had killed off a Lancaster power play. Luke Kerwin made 20 saves for Canisius. Trevor Goodyear had 32 saves for Lancaster.

Lancaster (10-2-2) already had wrapped up the No. 1 seed for the Fed playoffs. Canisius is 9-3-3.