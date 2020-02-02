High School Extra: Canisius High's Donovan Cornelius commits to UB

Donovan Cornelius, an All-Western New York first-team offensive lineman at Canisius High, has committed to the University at Buffalo, he announced Sunday on Twitter.

Cornelius, listed at 6 feet, 1 inch and 285 pounds, is a three-year starter and All-Catholic first-team lineman who anchored a line that led an offense that averaged nearly 200 rushing yards per game and 36 points per game for the Catholic state champions. He was named third-team all-state in Class AA. An All-WNY Scholar-Athlete, Cornelius has a 3.8 grade-point average.

News POY to Mercyhurst

Canisius senior C.J. Ozolins, the News Football Player of the Year, has committed to Mercyhurst.

Ozolins led all of Western New York in tackles this season with 145. In a regular season loss to St. Francis, he matched the school record for tackles in a game of 24 set by 2014 graduate and former Miami Hurricanes standout Jimmy Gaines. Ozolins’ season total ranks second in Canisius history behind Gaines’ 154. He also finished with 5.5 sacks and three interceptions, blocked three extra-point kicks and recovered two fumbles.

Ozolins did not play offense much because of a thumb injury, but demanded the ball and got it to score the game-winning two-point conversion in the Catholic state title game against Cardinal Hayes.

Timon lineman commits

Todd Perkovich, a three-year starter on the lines at Bishop Timon-St. Jude, announced his commitment to play football at Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pa. A two-year captain, Perkovich also was a standout in the shot put.

Hannah Dolan gets 1,000

Williamsville South’s Hannah Dolan scored 16 points Saturday, including the 1,000th of her career, in a 87-40 victory against West Seneca East. She now has 1,008 career points.

Tucker to go to NCCC

Kenmore West girls basketball forward Ashley Tucker announced that she will continue her basketball career at Niagara County Community College. Tucker was named to the Niagara Frontier League first team last season.