Hearing planned on impact of proposed new hazardous waste landfill in Niagara County

The state board that is considering whether to allow a new hazardous waste landfill in Niagara County may convene this spring to hear testimony about the impact the project would have on residents and the local economy.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said Thursday that the session is tentatively planned for the last week of April, and it directed CWM Chemical Services to find a venue for it in the Youngstown area.

In 2003, CWM, located on Balmer Road in Porter, applied for state permission to dig a new 43.5-acre landfill that would hold about 6 million tons of waste.

A state siting board someday will make a recommendation to the DEC commissioner on the application.

In November 2015, CWM's previous 47-acre landfill ran out of capacity. It holds about 5 million tons of waste.

The siting board decided in September that it wanted testimony on issues raised by Amy H. Witryol of Lewiston, one of the leading opponents of the proposal.

A DEC spokesman said the topics for the possible April hearing would be the project's impact on property values and tax receipts, second home purchases, other economic development and the marketability of agricultural products.

"We are looking forward to disproving any misconceptions that continuing operations at CWM impact the purchase of second homes in the area, property values or local farming," a company statement said.

Several environmental questions also remain to be settled, but when the board eventually reaches the main topic of whether the application should be approved, CWM will be required to show that the new landfill is needed.

A 2010 state siting policy found "no current or near term need for increased capacity for hazardous waste management in New York State." The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reported in December that nationwide disposal capacity should be adequate until 2044.

A DEC spokeswoman confirmed that the department continues to review whether CWM should receive a water discharge permit for the new landfill, allowing it to discharge treated leachate into the Niagara River, as CWM's closed landfill did.

As the state works on the new landfill application, Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III is hearing a lawsuit CWM filed in July to reduce the assessed valuation of the closed landfill. The Porter Board of Assessment Review refused to do so in May.

Arguments before Murphy are expected this month, a court official said.

The Town of Porter, the Lewiston-Porter School District and the county are fighting CWM's request to reduce the assessment from $24 million to a market value of $7.95 million. Given Porter's equalization rate, the taxable value then would be $5.93 million.