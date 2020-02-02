HART, Jesse B.

HART - Jesse B. Of Depew, NY. Entered into rest on January 30, 2020. Devoted father of Mason Hart; loving son of Monica Hart and Norman (Doreen) Hart; cherished brother of Travis (Lindsey) McFall, Mikaylah Hart and the late Dakota Hart; dear grandson of Jean Schnorr; adored boyfriend of Mikala Young; also survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com