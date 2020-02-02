GUENTHER - Robert G. "Bob"

Of Eden, entered into rest January 28, 2020. Loving father of Cameron and Chloe Guenther and Chelsey Glendenning; cherished son of the late Robert and Beverly Guenther; survived by the mother of his children, Danielle L. Renaldo. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 23rd from 10 AM to 12:30 PM at the Masonic Forest Lodge, 329 E. Main St., Fredonia, NY 14063. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com