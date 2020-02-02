Griffiths, Shirley (Michel)

Of Elma, NY, January 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John P. Griffiths Jr.: remarkable and loving mom of Brad (Kathy) Griffiths, Dean (Late Bobbie Jane) Griffiths, Sharlene (Keith) Buckingham and Rick (Hilde) Griffiths; sister of the late Dr. Bob (Sally) Michel; devoted grandma to her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family present Sunday, February 9, 2 - 4 PM and 7 - 9 PM at Hoy Funeral Home, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, where funeral services will be held Monday, February 10, at 10 AM. Online condolences to be made at www.hoyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cazenovia Park Baptist Church or Buffalo City Mission in Shirley's honor.