GRAHAM, Mary Evelyn (Mingarella)

GRAHAM - Mary Evelyn (nee Mingarella)

Of Lackawanna, NY, January 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Andrew D. Graham; daughter of the late Frank and Katherine (nee Murphy) Mingarella; dearest friend of Elaine M. Klesic. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com