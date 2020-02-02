GORANSON, Judith Lee (Botsford)

Of The Villages, FL and formerly of Springville and Orchard Park, NY, died January 24, 2020 in Gainesville, FL. Daughter of the late Harold and Erma Botsford; wife of the late Richard Goranson; mother of Richard (Michelle Hartz) Goranson; grandmother of Joshua and David Goranson; sister of Lynn (Amy) Botsford; aunt of Kristin (Scott) Ferris, Kerri (Michael) Wolbert, and Adrianne (Everett) Ratzel; also survived by Carole Goranson (mother of her grandchildren); dear friend George Abraham; great-nephews Tyler, Andrew, Benjamin, and Theodore; great-nieces Cory, Gemma, and Baylee; and many cousins. No prior visitation. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.