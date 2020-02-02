GOODBERRY, David A.

January 31, 2020, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of Maria C. (nee DeAcetis) Goodberry; devoted father of Andrew (Shannon) Goodberry, David (Rachael) Goodberry, and Lisa (Michael) Kaseman; cherished grandfather of Cooper, Aidan, Luke, Adam, Ryan, Cameron, Madelyn, and Lauren; loving brother of Marguerite "Peggy" (Robert) Hunt, Albert (Carol) Goodberry, and late Claudia (Donald) Sherman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Saturday from 9 AM - 12 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Road (corner of Camp Rd and Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital. Please make online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com