GIBSON, Glenn A.

GIBSON - Glenn A. Of West Seneca, NY, January 29, 2020; beloved husband of Sandra M. (nee Lyszewski); dearest father of Pamela (Kurt) Schmidt, Kevin Gibson, Jennifer (Brian) Hasse and Daniel (Margaret ) Gibson; also survived by nine grandchildren, brother of Judy (Richard) Kozlowski, Diann Gibson and the late Raymond, William and Edwin Gibson and Lois Adams; also survived by nieces and nephews, Family will be present Friday, 4 - 8 PM at the Hoy Funeral Home, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where Funeral Services will be held Saturday Morning at 11AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital. Mr. Gibson was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local #71, Administrator of Training and Education for The Sheet Metal Workers International Association, Western Star Masonic Lodge #1185, Ismailia Shrine and a life member of Vigilant Fire Company. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com