FRY, Laura A. (Krysztofowicz)

Of West Seneca, NY. After a courageous battle with ovarian cancer, Laura passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020. Beloved wife of Paul R. Fry; dearest mother of Jennifer (Andrew) Freeberg; loving grandmother of Molly; cherished daughter of Geraldine (late John) Gangemi and the late Robert Krysztofowicz; sister of the late Robert (Kathy) Krysztofowicz; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Services were held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com