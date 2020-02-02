FRIEND, Robert L.

FRIEND - Robert L. Of Derby, NY, January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Helene M. (McGinnis) Friend; dearest father of Brian J. Friend; grandfather of Alistair Friend; son of the late William G. and Joan K. (O'Brien) Friend; brother of Charmaine (Thomas) Hearn. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, (716) 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com.