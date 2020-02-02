Ex-Bills running back LeSean McCoy inactive for Super Bowl

Former Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy – now a member of the Kansas City Chiefs – is inactive for Super Bowl LIV.

McCoy was inactive for the AFC championship game and played one snap in the postseason, against the Houston Texans in the divisional round. McCoy has not played a significant number of snaps since he played 14 in Week 15.

Canisius High School graduate Ryan Hunter, a Kansas City offensive lineman, also is inactive.

Former Bills receiver Sammy Watkins and linebacker Reggie Ragland along with former Bishop Timon High School and University at Buffalo linebacker Demone Harris are active for the Chiefs.

Former Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews is inactive for the San Francisco 49ers.

The other Kansas City inactives are offensive linemen Jackson Barton and Andrew Wylie, cornerback Morris Claiborne, linebacker Darron Lee and quarterback Chad Henne.

The 49ers' other inactives are linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, quarterback C.J. Beathard, defensive lineman Kevin Givens, tight end Daniel Helm, cornerback Dontae Johnson and wide receiver Dante Pettis.