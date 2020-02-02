Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Dec. 13.

AKRON

• 162 Main St., Derek P. Deyoung to Candy L. Zackey; Thomas S. Zackey, $70,000.

ALDEN

• 11599 Genesee St., Deborah L. Beyer; Deborah L. Szefler to Cotter Pin Automotive LLC, $245,000.

• 13237 Colonial Woods, David K. Kelchlin; Valerie Kelchlin to Erik M. Mccarthy, $210,000.

• 1369 Townline Road, Adam J. Bistoff; Casey J. Bistoff; Casey J. Braunscheidel to Jesse J. Andrzejewski, $160,000.

AMHERST

• 580 Crosspoint Parkway, Uniland Development I LLC to Citigroup Technology Inc, $50,143,753.

• 104 Linwood Ave., Jp Lombardo Holdings LLC to Carriage Funeral Holdings Inc, $11,755,000.

• 3750 Millersport Hwy, Uniland Partnership of Delaware Lp to Citigroup Technology Inc, $2,658,476.

• 119 Covent Garden Lane, John Orfanidis to Iris Kaushik; Sashank Kaushik, $490,000.

• 100 Old Tower Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Donna M. Kelley; James J. Kelley, $434,900.

• 78 Dockside Parkway, Annette D. Gervase; David A. Gervase to Michele M. Carr, $390,000.

• 6511 Boston State Road, Albert M. Putnam; Jean E. Putnam; Albert M&jean E Putnam Revocable Trust 021406 Tr to Hanifin Revocable Living Trust 032814 Tr, $379,000.

• 147 Cherry Laurel Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Michael E. Brenda; Nicole J. Brenda, $368,288.

• 9 Crystal Springs Lane, Vannarath Balakrishnan; Dinesh Sankarakurup to Dodge N P Jr Tr, $360,000.

• 9 Crystal Springs Lane, Leslie A. Delperdang Tr.; Dodge N P Jr Tr; National Equity Inc Tr to Ibrahim Alharaz; Hanady H. Thejel, $360,000.

• 35 Hobnail Drive, Charles J. Moll; Patricia A. Moll to Lin Lin, $337,500.

• 13 Hampton Hill Drive, Michael J. Anelli; Karin E. Kaye to Gordon D. Tresch; Jennifer J. Tresch, $335,000.

• 277 Forestview Drive, Gregory J. Bonerb; Julie C. Podsadowski to Aye Aye Chan; Chan Tony Tung Chak, $330,000.

• 100 Lafayette Boulevard, Doris Sielski to Deborah Ann Schmitt; William W. Schmitt II, $329,000.

• 167 Koster Row, Kathryn Warner; Kathryn L. Warner; Kathryn Lee Warner to Christopher J. Phillips; Kathryn J. Phillips, $314,500.

• 108 Robin Hill Drive, Maureen P. Wilk; Ronny A. Wilk to Hoang Q. Mai; Shayne C. Trutna, $310,000.

• 222 Wyeth Drive, Ann M. Brown; Donald V. Brown Jr. to Jacqueline M. Mistretta, $307,500.

• 1940 Eggert Road, Nine-F Enterprises Inc to 1940 Eggert Road LLC, $300,000.

• 8 Tiffany Place, Charles A. Mecca; Charles E. Mecca; Joyce M. Mecca to Edward Baran; Linda Baran, $300,000.

• 163 Stuewe Road, Heinz Grau to Faryal Sahibzada; Taslim U. Sahibzada, $299,900.

• 375 Heim Road, Barbara Siegel; Donald E. Siegel to Christopher T. Simkin; Kelly L. Simkin, $298,900.

• 53 Chaumont Drive, John Burke; Judith K. Tolle to Brian Gallivan; Mary Gallivan, $290,000.

• 131 Capen Boulevard, Mary A. Matteliano to Carissa Castro; Michael D. Castro, $289,000.

• 182 Brush Creek Road, Eric Jay Rosser to Nicholas A. Kane, $285,000.

• 68 French Oak Lane, Donald P. Donahue; Marie T. Donahue; Theresa Donahue; Mary Kuhnle to Joan F. Grandoni, $284,000.

• 62 Rue Madeleine, Joanne J. Boekelman; John R. Boekelman to Arlette Khoury; Joseph Saad, $276,596.

• 31 Blossom Heath Road, John C. Fiorella to Jamie L. Holler; Jason C. Holler, $267,500.

• 1645 Dodge Road, Stacy D. Reger to Theodora Belniak; John R. Ford, $265,000.

• 90 Patrice Terrace, Judy E. Malinich; Thomas R. Malinich; Thomas Malinich to Maria Higgins; Michael P. Higgins, $240,000.

• 289 Lakewood Parkway, Jennie Anderson to Alicia K. Butyneski, $227,000.

• 76 Huxley Drive, Iris Alatovic; Sashank Kaushik to Megan Elizabeth Hemmer, $220,000.

• 254 Hedstrom Drive, Richard L. Mcgrath to Kwadwo Bediako, $217,500.

• 162 Breezewood Common, Kathleen A. Martin to Jay Capozzi, $210,000.

• 2384 Kensington Ave., Gregory J. Bentley to Raymond W. Walter, $205,000.

• 4173 Harlem Road, Lance L. Woods to Jacqueline Flint, $185,500.

• 440 Park Club Lane, Anne Tallman; John Tallman to Nicole E. Ganger, $185,000.

• 78 Clifford Hts, Ary Essoh to Ruhollah Husseini, $165,000.

• 77 Lorfield Drive, Craig E. Speers; Kimberly Speers; Mildred L. Speers to Mohammed Shafiullah; Urbana Binte Zamal, $165,000.

• 63 Oakland Road, Henry C. Fessard; Margaret A. Fessard to Cathleen Ordway, $162,000.

• 600 Campbell Boulevard, Carl W. Heidel; Kelley A. Heidel to Christopher P. Brown; Colleen M. Sweeney, $155,000.

• 1054 Flanders, David E. Tooke to Perry A. Ciambella, $151,000.

• 65 Guilford Lane Unit 3, Rosalie A. Mineo; Thomas B. Mineo to Deborah L. Loccke, $145,900.

• 650 Youngs Rd Unit G/14221, Kazim H. Abidi to Timothy Connolly, $139,000.

• 463 Windermere Boulevard, Rebecca Irr; Renee Nasca; Rosanne Rudzinski; Rita Schreiber; Roberta Schreiber; Ronna Schreiber to Bawi Cung, $125,500.

• 65 Henel Ave Unit 2, Cheryl Samilio Meyer to Wayne Oates, $123,000.

• 388 Lamarck, Irene Agt Grabowski; James V. Grabowski to Bufkidchamp Properties LLC, $91,500.

• 106 Sierra Drive, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $88,000.

• 115 Sierra Drive, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $88,000.

• 136 Lynette Lane, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.

• 119 Lynette Lane, Ciminelli Muir Woods LLC to Ryan Homes of New York, $82,330.

• 20 Fruehauf Ave., Mary C. Geller; Stephen R. Geller to Neil Cuomo; Susan Cuomo, $70,000.

• 72a Old Lyme Dr 221, Nancy A. Nocera to Abigail P. Nurse; Hannah L. Nurse; Julieann Nurse; Michael R. Nurse, $70,000.

• 75 Greenwich Dr Unit 2, Phyllis M. Palumbo to William Rowles, $64,000.

ANGOLA

• 101 Commercial St., Jeffrey Bochiechio; Miguel A. Vega to Bank of America NA, $84,726.

• 160 Lake St., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Anl3 Realty LLC, $25,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 812 Chestnut Hill Road, Elizabeth Nicholl; Robert J. Nicholl to Amy Torres-Watts; Edward O. Watts Jr., $545,000.

• 100 North Willow St., John Gerard Green to Kathleen M. Galigher, $417,000.

• 66 Paine St., Kathleen Okeefe to Michelle A. Breen; Timothy J. Breen, $318,500.

BLASDELL

• 10 Marlowe Ave., Deanna Kroll-Haeick; Katya Kroll-Haeick to Kyle J. Opiel, $135,000.

BOSTON

• 5173 Mayer Road, Justine J. Proudman; Marie M. Proudman to Janene L. Staffone; Richard T. Staffone, $195,000.

• 6973 Boston Cross, James E. Pluta; Sherrie L. Pluta to Julie Darienzo; Nicholas Darienzo, $190,000.

• 7336 Heinrich Road, Jeffrey J. Seibert to Zachery P. Mazur, $160,000.

BUFFALO

• 700 Lafayette Ave., Richard C Sherrill&carole F Bellanca Revocable Living Trust Tr to Frank J. Mendicino; Tracey A. Mendicino, $632,900.

• 164 Lancaster Ave., Cleveland Benning; Audrey Huffnagle; Faith Huffnagle; Faith M. Huffnagle to Daniel E. Theal; Josephine G. Theal, $497,500.

• 589 Richmond Ave., Maxit Rentals LLC to Susan Szymanski, $485,000.

• 69 Johnson Park, Donald A. Licht to Cleveland Benning Jr., $442,000.

• 27 Richmond Ave., Barbara J. Castiglia to Judith Falkowski, $355,000.

• 2525-2529 Delaware Ave., Mark Peszko; Piscitello Family Trust&irrevocable Trust Agreement to Brbk Holdings LLC, $302,475.

• 74 Chatham Ave., Christopher N. Pearsall to Anthony J. Limina; Marissa B. Limina, $270,000.

• 73 Newport Ave., Yrma Mrowinski to Florence Wake; Wendy Wake, $270,000.

• 360 Ashland Ave., Barbara J. Christman; John C. Felix to Sandra A. Johnston; Robert Sozanski, $236,000.

• 40 Bridgeman St., Apartment Guys LLC to Fsh 40 Bridgeman LLC, $210,000.

• 450 Linden Ave., Jessica R. Mandell to Delton Arno, $205,000.

• 419 Richmond, Nicholas R. Barone to Maureen Turco, $195,000.

• 451 Prospect Ave., Craig Hindson; Marie Claude Lambert to Shahid Mohamed Almakaleh, $190,000.

• 125 Edward St Unit 3f, Katherine L. Africano to Brian Vilnrotter, $182,500.

• 134 Whitfield, Meghan Eileen Betyn; James Patrick Blake to Kyle T. Moriarity, $172,000.

• 172 Vermont St., Juanita Natal to Jamal Tariq Hussain; Nadeem Hussain, $165,000.

• 218 West Ferry St., Hung N. Tran to Yraola Ruben A Pallardel, $155,000.

• 50 Hamlin Road, Bennie J. Burnett; Sylvester Burnett to Antoinette Davis, $150,000.

• 145 Roesch, Jure Draksic; Mark Draksic to Aha T. Lay, $150,000.

• 137 Woodside Ave., Ashleigh Lamendola; Christopher Lamendola to Cheryl Lamonte, $147,500.

• 400 Fargo, Hill Topper Development Inc to Real Creative Development LLC, $135,450.

• 175 Melrose St., Jessica Devinney to Sariah Washington, $120,000.

• 46 Meech St., Alvin A. Grabowski; Barbara J. Grabowski to Alexander Michael Byrne; Sarah Ann Grabowski, $115,000.

• 142 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Khan Properties LLC to Denise Khanna dba; Back In Motion Chiropractic WNY, $115,000.

• 14 Meech, 1220 Property Management&development LLC to Brett J. Mikoll, $113,500.

• 260 Roesch, Sondra Lee Odom to Tony S. Draksic, $111,000.

• 6 Domedion, Jorna Management LLC to Nasima Rahman, $105,000.

• 46 Greenwood Place, Roberta Mauro to Ffr Holdings LLC, $100,000.

• 66 Cazenovia St., Catholic Charities of Buffalo NY to 168 Yang Realty LLC, $100,000.

• 47 Winston Road, Katherine E. Fitzgibbons; Fitzgibbons Paul M 3; Paul M. Fitzgibbons to Ae Buffalo Properties LLC, $100,000.

• 876 Seneca St., Mill Race Commons LLC to Colleen E. Heidinger, $90,000.

• 226 Potomac Ave., Garret A. Papiernik; Martha M. Papiernik to Hr Marine LLC, $89,900.

• 21 Herkimer St., Jtc Group LLC to Cecil Sutton, $87,500.

• 437 Fargo Ave., Jtc Group LLC to Daniel Lipsitz, $86,000.

• 24 Merrimac St., Felimina Rotundo to Rebecca A. Rotundo, $85,000.

• 338 Davidson Ave., Kathleen M. Collins to Buffalo Brick&mortar LLC, $80,000.

• 28 Rawlins St., Hafiz Kamal to Zareen Salma Banu; Abm Saiful Islam, $74,000.

• 15 Norway Park, Nadine Smith; Ronald C. Smith to Zafar I. Khan, $72,500.

• 1115 Tonawanda, Cathy Koprowski to Home Budgeting Made Easy LLC, $69,900.

• 420 Shirley Ave., 25 Bid LLC to Adrean Copeland; Lauren Copeland, $68,790.

• 1602 Jefferson, Sri Sai Properties LLC to Sumon Traders Corp, $65,000.

• 203 Shirley Ave., Ahed Kurd to Fatema Jannath, $65,000.

• Vacant land Dorrance Ave., John J. Lattanzio to Craig Zgoda; Lindsay Zgoda, $65,000.

• 32 Box Ave., Elliot Dones Ramos to Emma I. Rodriguez, $64,375.

• 1014 Sycamore St., Maureen Brown; Keith A. Carter to Aman Sheka, $62,000.

• 107 Weber Ave., 25 Bid LLC to Amin Property Inc, $60,500.

• 889 Sycamore, Blue Money Entertainment Inc to Amirul Islam, $60,000.

• 426 Shirley, Honesty Property Management&multi Services Inc to 426 Shirley Ave Intervivos Revocable Trust 100419 Tr, $60,000.

• 100 Victoria Ave., Paul V. Richardson to Chowdhury Md Abdus Samad, $60,000.

• 214 Sprenger, Noman Hossain; Reliance Property Solutions LLC to Bellal Hossin, $53,000.

• 120 Parkridge Ave., Teresa Cunningham to Joseph Mccrayer, $50,000.

• 180 Mackinaw St., Peter King to Dexville LLC, $50,000.

• 2351 Delaware (eastern Part), City of Buffalo to Centro Culturale Italiano Di Buffalo Inc, $45,000.

• 1270 Kensington Ave., Kathleen M. Collins to Buffalo Brick&mortar LLC, $45,000.

• 39 Thatcher Ave., Kathleen M. Collins to Buffalo Brick&mortar LLC, $45,000.

• 42 Thornton Ave., Kathleen M. Collins to Buffalo Brick&mortar LLC, $45,000.

• 34 Wex, Fakrul Islam to Sb Green Inc, $42,000.

• 6 Krupp, Yitzy&maish LLC to Sweethome A Property Holdings LLC, $40,500.

• 53 Poplar, Md S. Rana to Sb Green Inc, $40,000.

• 48 Gatchell St., Vaknin Holdings LLC to Ahmad Mohamed Hashim Bin Sayed, $40,000.

• 317 Pratt St., Mahmuda Akter to Nasreen Parveen, $40,000.

• 73 Pomona, Larsen & Associates Insurance Agency Inc to Robert C. Jordan; India Klas, $39,000.

• 50 Andover, Caleb Canazzi Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust to Mosamat Begum, $39,000.

• 898 Northland Ave., Colleen B. Foreman to Yes Buffalo Property Corp, $35,000.

• 119 Domedion, Paul D. Pearson to 716 Estates LLC, $35,000.

• 98 Gallatin Ave., Leonard J. Brudecki Sr. to Queen City Invest LLC, $30,000.

• 141 Victoria, Three Sisters of Buffalo Inc to Shamima Uddin, $30,000.

• 35 Melvin, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Anl3 Realty LLC, $30,000.

• 137 Dingens, Renee Maciuba-Sibiga to Rami Pena, $30,000.

• 57 Tonawanda, Black Rock Trade Center Inc to Fedder Lofts LLC, $28,000.

• 22 Boone St., Arleen M. Tropea to Queen City Invest LLC, $25,000.

• 116 Grace St., Richard S. Binko; James J. Lukasik to Thomas W. Lenz, $24,000.

• 27 Geneva, Clara Rutkowski to Walton Bros Inc, $21,300.

• 51 Roslyn St., Susan Grabowski; Susan Grabowski-Lampke to Muhammad M. Hasan; Tanjina Kabir, $20,000.

• 33 Glor, City of Buffalo to Prisca E. Baity, $15,000.

• 138 Wick, Terry Properties of WNY LLC to Mohammed Munshi, $15,000.

• 360 Gibson St., Jhura Corp to Harmi Dor, $15,000.

• 292 Paderewski Drive, Henry Szymczak to Darlings Polonia LLC, $12,850.

• 292 Paderewski Drive, Leon F. Zymrusz to Darlings Polonia LLC, $12,850.

• 576 East Amherst St., Kathleen M. Collins to Matthew Reitz Ira Ben; Philip Greiner Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $10,000.

• 119 Woodlawn Ave., Jason Jamieson to Friend of Buffalo Inc, $8,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 3587-3591 Harlem Road, Geoffrey Hallam to Concord Huth Lp, $800,000.

• 63 Michele Drive, Ambitious Enterprises Inc to Buffalo Properties Management Holdings LLC, $700,000.

• 3263 Walden, 3263 Walden LLC to E&k Estates LLC, $460,000.

• 2350-2370 William St., David M. Kozminski; Frances Kozminski to Bb One of Buffalo LLC, $450,000.

• 204 Whitney Place, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Marvia Hakeem; William J. Hakeem Sr., $347,227.

• 15 Garnet Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Alyssa L. Defields; David J. Defields Jr., $301,455.

• 280 Towers Boulevard, Christine M. Nowak; Robert Nowak to Jason Robert Raczka; Tracy Catherine Raczka, $225,000.

• 56 Joseph St., Jon T. Mateczun to Ryan Dunkle, $215,500.

• 37 Denise Drive, Rachel A. Sweet; William F. Sweet Jr. to Karen L. Petruzzi, $193,000.

• 212 Alaska St., Henry L. Gladysz to Stephanie R. Wydra, $192,501.

• 114 Lemoine Ave., Christine M. Bierzynski; Robert J. Bierzynski to Mahir Labib; Newaz Sabbih, $191,000.

• 185 Le Havre Drive, Kristina M. Stumpf; Hayden J. Vogel to Stephanie E. Giambrone, $181,500.

• 348 Barbados Drive, Gerhard Berbner; Magda Berbner to Sheeba Eappen; John Ipe, $170,000.

• 84 Karen Lane, Leo Skowron; Rose J. Skowron to Brandon M. Berger, $157,000.

• 130 Kennedy Road, Audrey K. Wlosinski; Kenneth M. Wlosinski to Robert P. Hartmann Jr., $156,060.

• 219 Danbury Drive, Timothy J. Mccluskey; Timothy P. Mccluskey to Vivian D. Logan, $152,277.

• 256 Claudette Court, Mary Ann Sass; Richard K. Sass to Shelby Nicole Dolan; Max W. Herud, $150,000.

• 223 Treehaven, Edmund A. Thomas; Sandra Thomas to Tammy Massey Thomas; Darren S. Workman, $150,000.

• 45 Deborah Lane, Jenny K. Pfeiffer to Daniel M. Rychlicki; Richard Rychlicki, $150,000.

• 54 Nancy Place, David T. Lichtenthal to Shawn Booker, $149,000.

• 69 Nandale Drive, Ryan Kantorski; Wayne M. Kantorski to Deborah A. Feneran; Richard J. Feneran, $145,000.

• 239 Oehman Boulevard, Classic Renovation Team LLC to Jessica L. Chamberlin, $142,500.

• 38 Viola Drive, Mihail K. Valnarov to Ping Lin; Wei Zhao, $135,000.

• 58 Viola Drive, Mihail K. Valnarov to Ping Lin; Wei Zhao, $135,000.

• 40 Joanne Court, Barbara Horvath to Frances A. Kulpa, $125,000.

• 133 Oehman Boulevard, Christopher M. Martino; Julia E. Spunt to Nicholas J. Conti, $123,000.

• 16 Appletree Ct14227, Thomas Mercurio to Linda Susan Zakrzewski, $121,900.

• 86 Montfort Drive, Northwest Savings Bank to Gabriel Balo; Balo Kelly A Corcoran, $120,000.

• 6 Grant St., Laura L. Spyres to Leandra M. Kutas, $110,000.

• 251 French Road, Voychak Family Trust 011117 Tr to Nguyen Lien Thi Kim; Van Tam Nguyen, $105,000.

• 66 Clover Place, Frances J. Foster; Frank Foster Jr. to Cloverflo LLC, $90,500.

• 690 Maryvale Drive, Donna Carroll; Donna C. Carroll to Caitlin Rappold, $90,000.

• 207 Seton Road, Ibrahim M. Alharaz to Farah A. Alhasan; Wafaa H. Alhasan, $82,000.

• 1919 Kensington Ave., Chi Vo to Bich Thi Vu; Johny Tran Vu, $80,000.

• 1470 Cleveland Drive, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Stone Point Development Group LLC, $76,277.

• 57 Joanne Lane, Lsf8 Master Participation Trust Tr to Christopher Mazuchowski, $72,000.

• 52 Roswell Ave., Ralph L. Prentice; Gregory J. Stewart to Keybank NA, $71,000.

• 707 Cayuga Creek Road, Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to James Roberts; Lmb Capital Inc, $71,000.

• 71 Ridge Park Ave., Mark E. Dittly; Susan M. Dittly to William C. Merritt, $60,000.

• 75 Empire Drive, Norfolk Southern Railway Company to Two Brothers Realty LLC, $50,000.

• 61 Marne Road, Lonny E. Ruff to 200209213 Cesa Ben; 200209214 Cesa Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $42,900.

• 44 Meadowlawn Road, James K. Roberts to Andrew D. Murphy; Lynette M. Murphy, $32,500.

• 5116 Broadway St., Nicholas Capozzi to David Carver, $22,500.

CLARENCE

• 8210 Golden Oak Circle, Carol E. Harvey; Carol Edith Harvey; Jeffery B. Harvey to Anthony F. Pegnia Jr., $570,000.

• 8411 Old Trafford Court, Harris Hill Commons Condominium Development LLC to Robert J. Donovan; Laura D. Wild, $557,280.

• 8983 Marcos Hideaway, Forbes Homes Inc to Brannon D. Broderick; Marlana M. Cole, $517,739.

• 8440 Lakemont Drive, Lynn M. Pawlowicz to Gregory J. Bonerb; Julie C. Bonerb, $459,000.

• 8850 Woodside Drive, Julia L. Fuchs; Michael J. Fuchs to Kristy L. Gonciarz; Richard Lawrence Mcgrath, $449,900.

• 6070 Whitegate Crossing, Michael D. Wise; Rhonda C. Wise to Nadia K. Malik, $375,000.

• 7765 Goodrich Road, Michael Charles Matteson; Ronald Lee Matteson; Susan Marie Matteson to Stately Builders Inc; Stately Farms LLC, $299,500.

• 8050 Stahley Road, Michael R. Perry to Stacy Reger, $252,500.

• 6122 Railroad St., Christopher T. Simkin; Kelly L. Simkin to Larry S. Merkle; Wendy L. Pearl-Merkle, $250,000.

• 8165 Miles Road, Theresa M. Ketchmark to Nguyen Thi Hoang Ha; Nguyen Dinh Vu, $245,000.

• 9500 Wehrle Drive, Mark J. Linde; Matthew C. Linde; Michael Linde to Alexander T. Larson, $200,000.

• 8210 Greiner Road, Joseph F. Hassenfratz Jr. to Emily M. Zelasko; Paul J. Zelasko, $185,000.

• 5314 Greenhurst Road, Eleanor A. Stevenson; Eleanor Ann Stevenson to David Lichtenthal, $165,000.

CONCORD

• 8951 Cattaraugus St., William Paradise Ranch LLC to Ian P. Bazley; Dana M. Carroccia, $260,000.

• 13000 Belscher Road, Anthony F. Marinaro to Rachel A. Sweet; William Sweet Jr., $188,000.

• 2 Kissing Bridge Lane, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Ricky S. Dimon, $87,000.

• 11342 Old Glenwood Road, Joanne S. Follman-Swartzmiller to Bromund Timothy L, $80,000.

EDEN

• 8887 Jennings Road, Herman G. Achtziger; Melinda J. Achtziger to Jennifer A. Difiglia; Joseph Russell Difiglia, $170,000.

• 2167 North Creek Road, Leonard Ramsey to Michelle Paluchowski, $120,000.

ELMA

• 1211 North Davis Road, Elizabeth Thrasher; Elizabeth Thrasher-Broidy to Ragazzi LLC, $375,000.

• 726 Bullis Road, Matthew A. Cabic; Matthew Cabic; Mary Dibari; Mary L. Dibari to Jerome Greil; Alexandria Mann-Greil, $220,000.

• 820 North Blossom Road, 820 North Blossom Road Trust 012117 Tr to Jonathan P. Gross, $174,000.

EVANS

• 7865 Lake Shore Road, Michael R. Fix to Hanna M. Illig; Patrick J. Illig, $340,000.

• 8196 Erie, Susan Joyce Storey; Thomas S. Storey; William M. Storey to Preischel City Limits LLC, $325,575.

• 9846 Shorecliff Road, Antoinette Phillips to Andrew Lloyd; Lloyd Jacqueline R Bellrose, $255,000.

• 83 North Main St., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Buffalo Erie Niagara Land Improvement Corporation, $245,000.

• 6682 Schuyler Drive, Paul R. Rechin; Ronald G. Rechin to Amanda L. Krywy, $142,550.

• 7164 Versailles Road, Katherine D. Rakiecki; Katherine D. Sarkozi; Katherine Sarkozi; Louis G. Sarkozi to Steven M. Lawrence, $121,000.

• 710 Lake St., John H. Rogers to Janel E. Reinard; Michael Szalkowski, $110,000.

• 22 Lincoln Ave., Coltilde Manzoni; Enrico Manzoni to Cody Pudlewski, $110,000.

• 960 Beach Road, Leonard J. Guzzetta; Mark J. Peszko to Citizens Bank NA, $105,536.

• 445 Poplar, Chelsa Morehouse-Wlodarczyk to Kaitlin E. Frisicaro, $75,000.

• 607 Herr Road, Peter Faris to James Neff, $52,500.

• Vacant land Lake St., Mark J. Riley to Cynthia Procaccini, $9,500.

GOWANDA

• 165 Caroline Road, Elizabeth M. Peglowski to David L. Gabel II; Sarah A. Gabel, $35,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 120 Timberlink Drive, Franconia Real Estate Services Inc to Katherine Szyprowski; Robin Szyprowski, $340,000.

• 106 Hazelwood Lane, Ricky L. Barnes; Nina Juncewicz to 6831 Seneca St. LLC; Aloha Capital Holdings LLC; Kc Buffalo Enterprises LLC; Lmb Capital Inc, $308,500.

• 2161 Harvey Road, Jennifer L. Gula; Robert T. Gula to Cassie Scibilia; Joseph Scibilia, $293,000.

• 314 Waterford Park, Jason R. Gordon; Jennifer M. Gordon to Bridget M. Golinski; Peter C. Golinski, $290,000.

• 1679 Fix Road, Lorie Wagner; Vincent P. Wagner Jr. to Brandon S. Copece; Lisa A. Copece, $281,000.

• 1498 Red Jacket Road, David S. Falletta; Jonathan L. Figler to Kevin E. Nephew, $249,900.

• 1993 Marjorie Road, Heath H. Frisch; Susan Frisch to Jason Gordon; Jennifer Gordon, $175,000.

• 794 North Colony Road, Deborah L. Lewis to Janet Cummins, $158,500.

• 1627 Broadway, Renee A. Gress to Cory E. Rozell, $129,900.

• 1680 Broadway, Robert Ben Koerntgen; Equity Trust Company Cust; Robert Koerntgen Ira Ben to Elenor S. Zaccaria, $128,000.

• 82 Country Club Court, John W Stickl Construction Co Inc to Pamela J. Barton, $45,000.

• 95 Country Club Court, John W Stickl Construction Co Inc to Karen Dimatteo; Louis Dimatteo, $45,000.

HAMBURG

• 4681 Newton Road, Donald W. Lewis; Suzanne Lewis to Justin Proudman; Marie M. Proudman, $362,500.

• 3287 Countryside Lane, Olejniczak 2018 Family Trust Tr to Sullivan Family Trust 110819 Tr, $317,000.

• 2424 Hobblebush Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Lauren E. Groves; Michael P. Groves, $313,960.

• 5259 Briercliff Drive, Patrick J. Illig to Kimberly Schwarting; Kurt Schwarting, $296,000.

• 6285 Sunnyside Drive, Elizabeth L. Madden; Robert P. Madden to David M. Dellamore; Jennifer M. Dellamore, $285,000.

• 5216 Innesbrooke Court, Dato Development LLC to Albert Putnam; Jean Putnam; Daniel Smith; Sandy Smith, $241,150.

• 4961 Gerber Parkway, David M. Dellamore; Jennifer M. Hohman to Britnie Schoonmaker; Larry J. Schoonmaker, $235,000.

• 4511 Clark St., Lisa M. Curtis; Jonathan M. Maderer to Tw Development LLC, $218,000.

• 3650 Marlowe Ave., Patrick M. Sullivan; Susan M. Sullivan to Mario J. Vinti; Patricia Vinti, $197,000.

• 4071 Highview Parkway, Tracey Kosmoski to Mai T. Do; Chuyen Van Le, $190,000.

• 3440 Dickens Road, Darlene M. Govenettio to Gina Stulba, $162,500.

• 31 Byrd Drive, Patricia Harrity to Katie A. Wager, $162,000.

• 5841 Lakecrest Drive, Antoinette M. Piwowar; George J. Piwowar; George J&antoinette M Piwowar Revocable Living Trust 010401 Tr to Deanne Alicia Lester, $160,000.

• 3623 Salisbury Ave., Larry Schoonmaker to Julia A. Ballesteros, $146,500.

• 6764 Southwestern Boulevard, Nicholas Darienzo; Julie L. Schaefer to Sean M. Martin, $142,500.

• 285 Union St., Desiree S. Ortel; Larry H. Ortel to Deanna L. Kroll-Haeick; Katya M. Kroll-Haeick, $140,000.

• 4312 Big Tree Road, Gerald S. Birk to Ronald Planter, $70,000.

HOLLAND

• 9841 Olean Road, Anita M. Ellis; Anita M. Holland; James E. Holland to Aloysius Wittmann; Lydia M. Wittmann, $292,000.

• 25 Pearl St., Gail M. Maynard; Robert A. Maynard to Carol Bus; Ronald Bus; John F. Gnojek, $155,000.

LACKAWANNA

• Pt 2303 Hamburg Tpke, Buffalo&erie County Industrial Land Development Corporation to Time Release Properties LLC, $1,050,000.

• Pt 2303 Hamburg Tpke, Tecumseh Redevelopment Inc to Buffalo&erie County Industrial Land Development Corporation, $300,000.

• 81 Maryknoll Drive, Susan B. Mustillo to Philip N. Biehler; Karen A. Spencer, $162,500.

• 190 West Elmview Ave., Irma G. Torres to Angel Torres; Angel M. Torres; Kathy J. Torres, $140,000.

• 54 Knowlton Ave., Francesco Carroccia; Immacolata Carroccia to Nicolai E. Roussev, $130,000.

• 151 Holland Ave., Michele Brown; Michele V. Brown to Almustaqbal Foundation Inc, $120,500.

• 216 Ingham Ave., Yemamex LLC; Yemanex LLC to Alqahdi Property Management Inc, $81,000.

• 30 Jackson Ave., Mark J. Peszko; Robin Vestal to Al-Tashi Dream Home Inc, $25,000.

LANCASTER

• 104 Avian Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Hend Abdelrazek; Mohamed Emam, $439,237.

• 121 Avian Way, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Nicholas Lindstrom, $364,164.

• 23 Chestnut Corner, Richard S. Walczak; Sharon A. Walczak to Ashley M. Martin; Christopher J. Martin, $325,000.

• 25 Chestnut Corner, Diane P. Kozak; Michael R. Kozak to Jason M. Potter; Stefani Potter, $315,000.

• 63 Fairfield, Anthony Yavicoli to Christopher Gabrielli, $164,300.

• 206 Aurora St., Christian K. Reed; Jillian M. Zymanek to Jonathan Ryan Poorman; Stephanie M. Poorman, $163,000.

• 25 Sawyer Ave., Marta Caico to Jason W. Marks, $142,860.

• 72 Carter St., Richard T. Silig to Joshua M. Bush; Leah M. Klepfer, $125,000.

• 40 Norris Ave., Alexandria Mann to Brandon Damato; Diana Dantonio, $125,000.

• 17 Clark St., Marlene Bartram; Marlene M. Bartram; Patrick Bartram to Hanna R. Ross, $117,000.

NORTH COLLINS

• 10553 High St., 6831 Seneca St. LLC to Leonard E. Borowski, $40,000.

ORCHARD PARK

• 29 Grand View Trl, Wai Zhen Ma; John Zhang to Gerald W. Schaffer Jr., $700,000.

• 6180 Seufert Road, Therese Muscato to Melanie J. Swetz, $571,000.

• 71 Knoche Way, Essex Homes of WNY Inc to John Aldrich; Marianne Aldrich, $437,900.

• 3 Briar Hill Road, Martin Desanto; Salvatore&marie Desanto Trust 121989 Tr to Delcey A. Pulvino; Joseph Pulvino, $360,000.

• 34 Woodview Drive, Julie Stockhausen; William P. Stockhausen to Christopher M. Martino; Julia E. Spunt, $320,000.

• 61 Meadowlawn, Elizabeth Stockdill to Kelly Marie Stockdill, $291,000.

• 61 Allen St., Erik M. Czarnecki; Karen S. Czarnecki to Kelsey E. Vetter; Matthew P. Vetter, $249,900.

• 6264 West Quaker St., David W. Marshall to James B. Bammel, $241,000.

• 33 Candy Lane, Ambitious Enterprises Inc to Buffalo Properties Management Holdings II LLC, $230,000.

• 6 Forsythia Court, Lisa Hixson; Terry P. Hixson to Darlene Govenettio, $200,000.

• 13 Royalcrest Road, 6831 Seneca St. LLC to Jordan Kumro; Julie Maxwell, $150,000.

• 50 Carriage Dr Unit 4, Robin A. Mescall to Cara A. Reilly, $145,000.

• 9 Hart Place, Evelyn E. Aldinger to Richard J. Viggato, $125,000.

• 5554 Lake Ave., Nancy M. Snyder; County of Erie to Troy Fallon, $21,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 119 Grove St., Gary M. Bisone; Mary Lynne Bisone to Hertel LLC, $235,000.

• 102 Fuller Ave., Scott Hohensee to Russell Boyle; Tamara Storch, $107,500.

• 518 Fletcher St., Fred Tomasello to Heather L. Craig, $105,000.

• 50 Taylor Drive, Residential Asset Securities Corporation Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through&see; US Bank NA Tr to Patrick Dolan, $77,500.

TONAWANDA

• 83 Woodcrest Boulevard, Jonathan L. Treible; Ann Loretan Living Trust Tr to Kevin M. Mccauley, $295,000.

• 192 Curtis Parkway, Francis R. Grandoni; Joan Grandoni; Joan F. Grandoni to Dawn Rayl; Robert W. Rayl, $255,000.

• 218 School St., Katherine A. Mccargo; Thomas W. Mccargo to Rafael E. Garcia, $222,000.

• 511 Glenalby Road, Connie A. Devirgilio; Connie A. Devirgillio to Lindsay M. Bergman, $220,000.

• 49 Guenther Ave., Allpro Service Inc to Justin Roehner; Maryam Roehner, $216,500.

• 118 Somerville Ave., Joseph A. Scibilia; Cassie E. Weldon to Adrienne C. Dlouhy; Michael T. Nanfara, $198,750.

• 45 Oakridge Ave., Carla Schory to Anita Wynette Staley, $190,000.

• 163 Fancher, Sonya M. Pegler to Lori B. Bendersky, $181,000.

• 47 Argonne, Laura R. Coolidge to Nicholas H. Bluff; Molly R. Cryan, $176,900.

• 86 Warren Ave., Lorreina Dugarm to Jennifer L. Materese, $175,000.

• 20 Lorelee Drive, Randy G. Napierala to Yasir Alqaysi, $175,000.

• 126 Euclid Ave., Steven Franz to Jacob Jay; Laura Jay, $171,500.

• 174 Athens Boulevard, Jared E. Gawronski; Michele J. Gawronski to Ashley N. Secord, $170,000.

• 2051 Parker Boulevard, 35 Sayre LLC to Rosalie A. Mineo; Thomas B. Mineo, $170,000.

• 161 Wilmington Ave., Michael C. Hull to Rebecca Cain; Robert Ross, $165,000.

• 170 Rosemont Ave., Michael P. Lewandowski; Michael R. Lewandowski to Joshua Miller, $164,000.

• 1602 Parker Boulevard, Jason M. Camacho to Alyssa A. Cavallari, $162,000.

• 98 Mckinley Ave., Melissa Azaula; Joshua P. Jung to Kateed LLC, $160,000.

• 34 West Girard Boulevard, Daniel W. Roushey; Eve D. Roushey to David Berkebile; Katherine Jazdzewski, $160,000.

• 152 Nassau Ave., Nancy M. Costanzo to Adele Whitted; Justin Whitted, $159,098.

• 1706 Colvin Boulevard, Arlene Mazikowski to Charline Cherubin; Jean-Wilner Toussaint, $159,000.

• 63 Elmview Drive, Nicholas J. Mike to Matthew Huber, $159,000.

• 437 Glenalby Road, Scott R. Moll to Kara M. Rickicki, $154,500.

• 55 Tremaine Ave., Martin Cordero to Elizabeth A. Woods, $150,500.

• 205 Pilgrim Road, Patrick Diagostino; Sandra Diagostino to Catherine R. Kurtz, $148,500.

• 203 Cresthill Ave., Eric Michael Schottke; Jennifer Lynn Udan to Amy E. Davidson, $147,000.

• 18 Hawthorne Ave., Susan E. Cowan; Susan E. Cowan-Strach; Kurt N. Strach to Danielle M. Perri; Jonathon A. Seaman, $146,000.

• 131 Pryor Ave., Bruno Bonneau to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc, $146,000.

• 131 Pryor Ave., Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc to Katherine E. Fitzgibbons; Paul M. Fitzgibbons, $146,000.

• 167 Somerville Ave., Buffalo Westside Housing LLC to Christine Rosenberg; Scott Rosenberg, $131,250.

• 133 Parkwood Ave., Baker Familty Trust 080910 Tr to Annette M. Nunn, $120,000.

• 100 Wynnwood Ave., Lucille Vizzi to Kate E. Badgley, $111,000.

• 598 Highland Ave., Maria C. Moffat to Crystal M. Schummer; Matthew L. Schummer, $106,000.

• 19 Myron Ave., Susan Mang to Allpro Service Inc, $92,000.

• 31 Dolphann Drive, Cheryl A. Rae; Donald D. Rae Jr. to James K. Roberts, $55,000.

• 22-24 Whitman Place, David L. Sondel to Colleen J. Sondel, $25,000.

• 22-24 Whitman Place, Kenneth H. Sondel to Colleen J. Sondel, $25,000.

WEST SENECA

• 51 Jaycee Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Elizabeth M. Gates; Philip S. Gates, $502,138.

• 38 Camelot Drive, Gregory G. Kraus; Pamela A. Kraus to Adam D. Kern; Bridget A. Kern, $280,000.

• 20 Tanglewood Drive, Linda Flint; William T. Flint to Donna M. Rigby; John J. Rigby, $210,000.

• 88 Treehaven Road, Erwin V. Walker; Victoria L. Walker to Kevin Zbrzezny; Lindsay Zbrzezny, $208,000.

• 182 Bernadette Terrace, Lucas J. Lorentz to James J. Cerroni Sr., $190,000.

• 235 Covington Drive, Donna M. Rigby; John J. Rigby to Anthony J. Sterlace Sr.; Mary E. Sterlace, $175,500.

• 86 Barnett Drive, Diane M. Brohman; Robert J. Brohman to Matthew J. Spencer; Michelle M. Spencer, $175,000.

• 4253 Seneca St., Rozanne F. Redlinski to Connie Fuhrmann; Nicholas Fuhrmann, $175,000.

• 132 Flohr Ave., Sandra M. Meier to William Morse, $174,000.

• 124 Briarhill Drive, Kevin Mark Zbrzezny; Lindsay Leanne Zbrzezny to Jennifer L. Thessen, $170,000.

• 129 Cresthaven Drive, Darryl K. Edmiston; Marian M. Edmiston to Janelle A. Sullivan, $163,000.

• 37 Warren Ave., Gladys M. Widmer; Jeremy R. Widmer to Renee Frances Mccarey, $145,000.

• 29 Wenro Place, Debra J. Pytlak to Jacob P. Bogard; Rachel L. Guarino, $135,100.

• 52 Marann Terrace, Revocable Living Trust Agreement 053090 Tr to Mitchell T. Gawrys, $134,030.

• 261 Ehinger Drive, Edward M. Bak; Loretta Bak; Loretta M. Bak to Oa Buffalo I Properties, $120,000.