ENGELS, Pauline F. (Herman)

ENGELS - Pauline F. (nee Herman)

Age 87, of West Valley, January 31, 2020. Friends may call Friday from 3-7 PM at SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 AM in St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 9372 Route 240, West Valley. Interment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, West Valley. Full notice and online register book viewed at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com