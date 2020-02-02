DYGERT, Janet (Mooney)

Age 82, of Springville, January 28, 2020, beloved wife of J. Peter Dygert; mother of Diane Dygert (Robert Conrardy); grandmother of Ryan Dygert Conrardy and Riley Dygert Conrardy; sister of Lorayne Proctor and the late Shirley Lipka; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 11 AM in St. Aloysius Church, 190 Franklin St., Springville. Interment in Maplewood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation (P.O. Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240 or https://www.roswellpark.org/giving/donate/honor-memorial-gifts) or the American Heart Association (https://www.heart.org). Online register book at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com