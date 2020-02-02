DEAHNA, Ronald T.

DEAHNA - Ronald T. Of Amherst, NY and Sarasota, FL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice House in Sarasota, surrounded by immediate family. Ronald was a dedicated husband and father throughout his entire adult life. In his final days, Ronald, his wife Carmela and his sons Scott and Jay expressed and shared a lifetime of love and caring for each other. A Memorial Service will be held for Ronald in the summer of 2020 in Buffalo, NY. A date has not yet been determined. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to Tidewell Hospice House in Sarasota, FL or the Moffett Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. Ronald is survived by his beloved wife Carmela and his son Scott, both of Sarasota, FL, son Jay and wife Janette of Palm Springs, CA, sister Diane (Deahna) Ciminelli and nieces Sue (Ciminelli) Heffernan and Paula (Ciminelli) Laborce all of Virginia, niece Anita (Ciminelli) Korzeniewski of Massachusetts, brother-in-law Dominic Scaringe and wife Mary of Elmira, NY and nephew John Cardonia and wife Debbie of Clover, South Carolina. Ronald was born in Buffalo, NY, the son of Frederick and Caroline Deahna of German-American heritage. Ronald and Carmela were married shortly after college graduation. Ronald was a dedicated Catholic his entire life. As a teenager, Ronald attended Canisius High School in Buffalo, NY, a Roman Catholic, Jesuit institution. He then attended and graduated from the University of Buffalo school of Business Administration with a degree in Accounting. Ronald worked in various accounting positions at Moore Business Forms (Niagara Falls, NY), Marine Midland Bank (Buffalo, NY), and Graham Manufacturing (Batavia, NY), where he held the role of Controller. In retirement, Ronald and his wife Carmela split their time between Amherst, NY and Sarasota, FL. Ronald was passionately focused on his marriage and raising and nurturing his sons Scott and Jay. He was a dedicated family man and enjoyed close relationships with his wife and sons his entire life. The family spent many happy days boating on the Niagara River and Lake Erie. Ron enjoyed the stock market, golf and traveled extensively with Carmela in retirement.